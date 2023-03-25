BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.13.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $126.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

