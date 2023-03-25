BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on General Electric from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Electric from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.14.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $91.37 on Friday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $94.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

