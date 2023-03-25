BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 23.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Down 0.7 %

Masco stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.76. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 14,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $728,697.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $13,265,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $17,951,341. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

See Also

