BLB&B Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,770,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,532,000 after buying an additional 515,019 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shell by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,067,444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $998,596,000 after buying an additional 1,295,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $549,346,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $54.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $190.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.91) to GBX 2,987 ($36.68) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.61) to GBX 3,000 ($36.84) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.