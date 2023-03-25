BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Todd S. Benning sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,452. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Univest Financial Trading Up 2.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of UVSP stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.91. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

About Univest Financial

(Get Rating)

Univest Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and non-profit organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment includes banking services such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, and equipment lease financing.

