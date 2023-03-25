BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,662,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,165,000 after acquiring an additional 126,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,315,000 after acquiring an additional 211,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in General Mills by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,147,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after acquiring an additional 56,421 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total transaction of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,359. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.28. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. General Mills’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

