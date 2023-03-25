BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 65.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,645,000 after acquiring an additional 915,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,445,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,534,000 after buying an additional 697,027 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,249,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2,973.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 471,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,083,000 after buying an additional 456,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textron by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,738,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 385,477 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.11 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Insider Activity at Textron

In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,108,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Textron

(Get Rating)

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.