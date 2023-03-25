BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:D opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.31. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Stories

