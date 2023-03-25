BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $238.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.65.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

