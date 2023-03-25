BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 6,453 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,453 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,253,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $723,588,000 after acquiring an additional 487,688 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker by 16.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,232,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bruker by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $166,600,000 after purchasing an additional 61,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 4.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,074,000 after purchasing an additional 63,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $62,867.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,177.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bruker Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on BRKR. StockNews.com cut shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $75.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $48.42 and a 52-week high of $76.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.05%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Stories

