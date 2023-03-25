Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Block were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Block by 63.6% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Block by 42,272.9% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Block by 8.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Block by 0.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Trading Down 1.9 %

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total transaction of $2,340,905.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,185.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,361 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,175. 11.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Block stock opened at $60.68 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.