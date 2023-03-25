BMO Capital Markets Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $305.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $304.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a reduce rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.82.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.13. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a PE ratio of 153.90, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,773 shares of company stock worth $41,275,700. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

