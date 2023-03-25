Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$238.55.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$225.00 to C$221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$227.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$220.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Boyd Group Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$211.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$117.48 and a 12-month high of C$222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$211.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$203.47.

Boyd Group Services Announces Dividend

About Boyd Group Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

