Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires New Stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nestlé by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Nestlé by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Nestlé Stock Performance

About Nestlé

Shares of NSRGY opened at $119.60 on Friday. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $102.78 and a 52 week high of $133.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

