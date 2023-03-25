Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires Shares of 1,075 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Southern Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.