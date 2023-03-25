Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys Shares of 292 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HCA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.
Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $254.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $70.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.48%.
HCA Healthcare announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
