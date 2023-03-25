Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Buys Shares of 362 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $109.75. The company has a market capitalization of $481.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

