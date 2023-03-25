Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $26,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 17,311.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Diageo by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.26) to GBX 4,200 ($51.58) in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.89) to GBX 3,600 ($44.21) in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.53) to GBX 5,100 ($62.63) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.95) to GBX 4,500 ($55.26) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,081.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.1 %

Diageo Increases Dividend

Diageo stock opened at $179.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.78 and its 200-day moving average is $175.59. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.5187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.