Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $28,000 in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Nestlé by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 757,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,743,000 after buying an additional 48,367 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new position in Nestlé during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,093,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,073,000 after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. HSBC cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $119.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.98. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

