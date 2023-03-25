Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $29,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $271.68 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.84.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.67.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

