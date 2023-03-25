Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $34,000 in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,252,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,068,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $43,123,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.34 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.51.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

