Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $44,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,295,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,008,000 after buying an additional 131,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,958,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $90.85. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.33.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.