Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.7 %

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.