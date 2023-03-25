Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 411 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,731,283 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,636,227,000 after acquiring an additional 969,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,499,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,826,418,000 after acquiring an additional 211,382 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,320,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,134,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081,241 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,934,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $865,641,000 after acquiring an additional 442,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,675,496 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $484,528,000 after acquiring an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.07.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

TJX stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.69 and a 52 week high of $83.13. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.