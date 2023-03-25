Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases New Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $148.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.53 and its 200 day moving average is $143.65.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 7.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,000 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

