Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $663.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $647.16 and its 200 day moving average is $588.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $490.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

