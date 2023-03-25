Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases Shares of 114 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.67.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $271.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $275.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

