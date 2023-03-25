Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases Shares of 379 DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,531 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,622 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter worth about $50,341,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,813,000 after acquiring an additional 615,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

NYSE:DD opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.96 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

