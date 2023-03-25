Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Purchases Shares of 750 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,549,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,881 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 781.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,722,000 after buying an additional 1,049,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 489.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,175,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after buying an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $126.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.30.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

