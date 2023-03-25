Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes $30,000 Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,673,113,000 after buying an additional 5,153,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,079,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,796,000 after buying an additional 760,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,107,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,903,000 after buying an additional 1,914,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,779,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,404,000 after buying an additional 695,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16,086.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,135,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,592,000 after buying an additional 6,098,034 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NiSource to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

NiSource Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

NiSource Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates under the Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations segments. The Gas Distribution Operations segment provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.