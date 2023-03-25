Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 84.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 32.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at $81,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Equity Residential Stock Up 2.2 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

EQR opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $54.60 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $0.6625 dividend. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.