Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Takes Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,196.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,280,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,011 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,864,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after buying an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Interpublic Group of Companies

In related news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 38,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $1,384,694.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,094.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 16,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $586,658.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $3,250,936. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

Featured Articles

