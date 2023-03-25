Brokerages Set Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Target Price at $94.40

Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.67. Ameren has a 1 year low of $73.28 and a 1 year high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ameren will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 100,874.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,700 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 11,937.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,576,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,795 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,174,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,302,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

