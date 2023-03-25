Brokerages Set Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target at $529.33

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $529.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVVIY. Investec downgraded shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.57) to GBX 545 ($6.69) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 485 ($5.96) to GBX 540 ($6.63) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 540 ($6.63) to GBX 546 ($6.71) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Aviva Stock Performance

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. Aviva has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28.

Aviva Increases Dividend

Aviva Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4737 dividend. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

