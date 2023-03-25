Brokerages Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $221.64

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $177.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $125,599.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,201.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $626,157.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 272,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,049,285.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 344,672 shares of company stock worth $65,155,942. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,920,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,856,000 after acquiring an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $216.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.67 and its 200-day moving average is $172.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.17 and a beta of 0.92. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

