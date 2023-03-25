Brokerages Set Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Price Target at $193.60

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $195.06.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,784. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chart Industries

Chart Industries Price Performance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,285,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,200,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $111.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.44 and a fifty-two week high of $242.59. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 203.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.99.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

