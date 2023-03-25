Brokerages Set Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Price Target at $65.25

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.25.

CODYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($74.19) to €68.00 ($73.12) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €55.00 ($59.14) to €62.00 ($66.67) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Down 4.7 %

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.