Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) PT at GBX 718

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 718 ($8.82).

A number of analysts have weighed in on DRX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 700 ($8.60) to GBX 625 ($7.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.51) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Drax Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON DRX opened at GBX 579 ($7.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,895.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.37. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 467.20 ($5.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 845.89 ($10.39). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 638.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 621.83.

Drax Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be issued a GBX 12.60 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,500.00%.

In related news, insider Andy Skelton bought 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 637 ($7.82) per share, for a total transaction of £39,774.28 ($48,844.75). Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

