Brokerages Set Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Target Price at $74.33

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,447,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of THRM stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average is $64.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.37. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $49.45 and a 52-week high of $76.13.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

