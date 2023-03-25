Brokerages Set Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Target Price at $47.22

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.22.

Several analysts have weighed in on KYMR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 21,683 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $649,622.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,045,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,155,450.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period.

Shares of KYMR opened at $29.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average of $28.89. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. The business had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

