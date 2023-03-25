Brokerages Set Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target at $42.50

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $31.66 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 83.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,352,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,883,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Main Street Capital by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Main Street Capital by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 662,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,092 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 500,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 37,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,105 shares in the last quarter. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

