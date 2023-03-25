Brokerages Set Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) PT at $155.60

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MAKSY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($1.90) to GBX 165 ($2.03) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

MAKSY stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.13. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the following segments: UK Clothing and Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The UK Clothing and Home segment retails womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kidswear and home products. The UK Food segment includes the results of the UK retail food business and UK Food franchise operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.