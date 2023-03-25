Brokerages Set Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) Target Price at $0.52

Meyer Burger Technology AG (OTCMKTS:MYBUF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $0.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Meyer Burger Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meyer Burger Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Meyer Burger Technology alerts:

Meyer Burger Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MYBUF opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. Meyer Burger Technology has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $0.78.

Meyer Burger Technology Company Profile

Meyer Burger Technology AG engages in the development of systems and production equipment for the solar photovoltaic market. It operates through the following segments: Modules, Photovoltaics, and Specialized Technologies. The Modules segment manufactures solar cells and modules. The Photovoltaics segment includes the processing of solar cells, solar modules and solar systems with its portfolio of systems, production equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meyer Burger Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meyer Burger Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.