Brokerages Set Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) PT at $199.86

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

NBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 89.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 43.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

About Nabors Industries

NBR opened at $108.36 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $92.66 and a one year high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

