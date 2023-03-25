Brokerages Set Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Price Target at $77.40

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $62.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $67.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

