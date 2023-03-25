Brokerages Set Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Price Target at $328.67

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $328.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $307.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.42. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $213.27 and a 1 year high of $353.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Schapper sold 4,033 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.24, for a total value of $1,247,164.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,214,631.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,067,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $555,409,000 after purchasing an additional 71,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,104,000 after purchasing an additional 52,554 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,271,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,679,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,111,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

