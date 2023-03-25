Brokers Issue Forecasts for BELLUS Health Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for BELLUS Health in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.71 for the year. The consensus estimate for BELLUS Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

BELLUS Health Stock Performance

TSE BLU opened at C$10.30 on Thursday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of C$7.41 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 16.96 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.04.

BELLUS Health Company Profile

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.