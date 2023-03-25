Brokers Set Expectations for Akita Drilling’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AKT)

Akita Drilling (TSE:AKT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Akita Drilling in a report released on Tuesday, March 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst T. Monachello now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Akita Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Akita Drilling has a one year low of C$6.52 and a one year high of C$9.23.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (AKITA) is engaged in providing contract drilling services, primarily to the oil and gas industry. The Company is involved in other forms of drilling, including potash mining and the development of storage caverns. The Company owns and operates approximately 31 drilling rigs in Canada.

