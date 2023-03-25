C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 6,576,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 19,419,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,016,929.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $720,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,016,929.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,415 shares of company stock worth $852,388. Company insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.