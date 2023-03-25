C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) were up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.17. Approximately 6,576,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 19,419,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.
C3.ai Stock Up 1.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.40.
Insider Transactions at C3.ai
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 218.8% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.
C3.ai Company Profile
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C3.ai (AI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/20 – 3/24
- Dividend King Genuine Parts Company Upgraded On Profit Guidance
- The Bottom Is In For Accenture
- 11 Best Consumer Discretionary Stocks of 2023
- 5 Best Dividend Capture Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.