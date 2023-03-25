Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBMGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

