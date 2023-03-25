Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

CMBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cambium Networks from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Cambium Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMBM opened at $17.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $479.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $24.99.

Insider Activity at Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks ( NASDAQ:CMBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cambium Networks will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 22,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $450,987.23. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 81,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,457.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 58.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cambium Networks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMBM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Cambium Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 493.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Featured Stories

